Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10175 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2013, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on June 30, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.10175 per share based on the VWAP of $12.21 payable on July 9, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 1.50% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.72 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.45 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $25.17.

The Company invests in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank. Shares held within the portfolio are expected to range between 5-20% in weight but may vary at any time. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the portfolio, The Company engages in a selective covered call writing program.﻿

Distribution Details Class A Share (BK) $0.10175 Preferred Share (BK.PR.A) $0.04167 Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2021 Record Date: June 30, 2021 Payable Date: July 9, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.canadianbanc.com

info@quadravest.com