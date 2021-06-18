checkAd

G1 Therapeutics Announces Addition of Alicia Secor to Board of Directors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of Alicia Secor to its Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, she has a proven track record of leading life sciences businesses, guiding products from clinical development through approval and global commercialization, and enabling companies to optimize the potential of innovative brands. Ms. Secor currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Atalanta Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company pioneering new treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases and is a member of its Board of Directors.

“G1 is committed to appointing new board members with strong strategic vision and broad experience in leading life science companies as they enhance the value of their brands, and Alicia clearly embodies all of these traits,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “As a highly seasoned executive with valuable industry experience, we look forward to Alicia's expert advice as we seek to maximize the current and future value of COSELA (trilaciclib) and ensure its broad availability to patients with cancer. We are pleased to welcome Alicia to our Board of Directors at this important stage of G1’s evolution.”

“G1 has proven its ability to successfully advance innovative products through clinical development and has established a strong commercial capability with a focus on bringing important products to market for patients with unmet medical needs,” said Ms. Secor. “Few companies in the space can claim such early success. It’s an honor to join this board to help G1 bring value to its shareholders and develop and commercialize innovative medicines on behalf of patients with cancer.”

Prior to her role at Atalanta Therapeutics, Ms. Secor served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceutical company, from August 2016 until August 2018, when the company was acquired by Catalent, Inc. Prior to that role, Ms. Secor held various leadership positions in the life sciences industry. From 1998 to 2013, Ms. Secor held various roles of increasing responsibility at Genzyme (now a part of Sanofi), culminating in her tenure as Vice President and General Manager of Metabolic Diseases. Ms. Secor is a member of the board of directors of Orchard Therapeutics plc, an English global gene therapy company that is publicly traded in the United States on the Nasdaq market, and is a board member of the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, a non-profit organization. Ms. Secor also served on the board of GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a public company, prior to its acquisition by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Ms. Secor holds an MBA from Northeastern University and earned her B.S. in Health Administration at the University of New Hampshire.

