SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO HOST A VIRTUAL DISCUSSION WITH INFOBIONIC

This virtual discussion will be the fifth in Safeguard’s program to provide shareholders with additional information about Safeguard's ownership interests and an opportunity to hear directly from the CEOs of Safeguard’s companies. Eric C. Salzman, CEO of Safeguard, will lead the discussion with Mr. Long.

RADNOR, Pa., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE ) ("Safeguard" or the "Company") announced that it will host a virtual discussion with Stuart Long, Chief Executive Officer of InfoBionic, Inc. at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday June 29, 2021.

InfoBionic is a digital health company transforming the efficiency and economics of ambulatory remote patient monitoring processes and cardiac diagnostic services by optimizing clinical and real-world utility for the users that need it most – physicians and their patients.

Safeguard has provided $22 million of capital to InfoBionic since March 2014 and holds a 25% ownership interest in the company.

Mr. Long was appointed CEO of InfoBionic in March 2017, with a focus on driving widespread market adoption of the company’s transformative wireless remote patient monitoring platform for chronic disease management. With more than 20 years of experience in the medical device market, Mr. Long has a proven track record of building organizations to achieve rapid commercial growth and scale. Prior to joining InfoBionic, he was CEO at Monarch Medical Systems, LLC, a Charlotte-based, artificial intelligence clinical decision support software provider for insulin dosing calculations, where he oversaw the organizational transformation of the company.

To attend the virtual discussion, please register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aAkuVYqbRY2YBSmwmIqYqw

Participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start of the event. The virtual discussion will also be accessible for replay later at the Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. Investor Relations website.

