Lithoquest Announces Second Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

(Not for distribution to the United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States) VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announced that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") a second time. The Company now intends to sell up to 17,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per unit and up to 5,600,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.125 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $2,450,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half warrant (a "Warrant") each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share (the "Warrant Share") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.