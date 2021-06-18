checkAd

Telos Corporation Named a 2021 Top Workplace by The Washington Post

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 15:16  |  39   |   |   

Cybersecurity leader receives award based on employee engagement and satisfaction

ASHBURN, Va., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace in the Washington D.C. area by The Washington Post. The win follows the company’s second consecutive year receiving the Washington Business Journal’s Best Places to Work designation.

The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces program recognizes companies that are leaders in the Washington metropolitan region in areas of employee engagement and satisfaction. Companies are chosen based solely on employee feedback through a research-backed survey administered by Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

“This recognition is a testament to the family atmosphere we work hard to foster at Telos,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Embodying core values of integrity, building trusted relationships, working hard together and designing and delivering superior solutions, Telos has created an environment that encourages commitment and success every day.”

“At Telos, we find our work both meaningful and fulfilling,” said Donna Hill, director of human resources, Telos, “and each employee has a critical role in our success. To be included among the top-notch companies in this year’s Top Workplaces list is recognition that each employee shares in that satisfaction.”

To explore open career opportunities at Telos, visit: www.telos.com/careers.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

About The Washington Post
The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

Media:
Mia Wilcox
media@telos.com         
(610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com





