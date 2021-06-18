checkAd

Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

LONDON, June 18, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company’s unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST).

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

-           Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
-           Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
-           Mr. Lucas Vos - President, Stolt Tankers

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here

The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or 'the Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution, and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





