Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with Wirtek A/S shares





In connection with the announced capital increase in Wirtek A/S (Company Announcement no. 10/2021) and pursuant to article 19 of EU-regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) E. I. Invest ApS has informed Wirtek that the company has purchased Wirtek shares maintaining a percentage of ownership above 10% of Wirtek A/S.

After the purchases E. I. Invest ApS has a share of ownership of 10.13%.