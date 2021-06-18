checkAd

Notice on convening Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice is hereby given that the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp (registry code 10004677, official address Parda 6, 10151 Tallinn; hereinafter Ekspress Grupp) convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on 13 of July, 2021 at 10.00 at the seat of Ekspress Grupp, in the city of Tallinn, Parda 6, 6th floor. The registration of participants in the Meeting will commence at 9.30 at the location of the Meeting.

The Management Board asks the shareholders to consider that due to the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus it is advisable to minimize the extent of and participation in physical gatherings. Therefore, the Management Board urges the shareholders to vote on the draft resolutions prepared in respect to the items on the agenda of the general meeting using electronic means prior to the general meeting, and not to participate in the general meeting in person.

In order to vote using electronic means the shareholders have to fill in a voting ballot – the ballot is attached to the notice on convening the general meeting both on the website of the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange (https://nasdaqbaltic.com/) as well as that of Ekspress Grupp (http://egrupp.ee/en), and forward it by e-mail to egrupp@egrupp.ee no later than 16.00 on 12 July 2021 either

  1. signed digitally

or

  1. scanned with a hand-written signature and with a copy of the personal information page of the identical document.

In addition to the voting ballot, the authorized representative of the shareholder must submit a valid power of attorney in Estonian or in English in a form which can be reproduced in writing. The shareholder may use the template of power of attorney which is available on the homepage of Ekspress Grupp. In the case of a shareholder registered in a foreign country, please present in addition to the voting ballot a copy of the valid extract from the relevant commercial register which shows the representative’s right to represent the shareholder (statutory power of attorney). The extract must be in English or translated into Estonian or English by a sworn translator or an official treated as such.

The exact procedure of the organisation of the electronic voting is also attached to the notice on convening the general meeting on the aforementioned websites.

Since December 2020, the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp has considered various strategic alternatives in respect of its subsidiary, the joint stock company Printall (hereinafter Printall). The financial advisor Porta Finance was in charge of the assessment. Various alternatives within its framework, including the sale of the printing business, the sale of the real estate properties of Printall and potential mergers were considered. During the assessment, the company contacted more than 50 potential buyers. It is important that the printing services continuation is ensured for Ekspress Grupp’s publications. The best solution maximising the value for the group, was the sale of Printall to the buyer Trükitung OÜ that made the best offer and that is controlled by the member of the Supervisory Board and shareholder of Ekspress Grupp, Hans Luik.

