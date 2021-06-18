Innovation Pharma Announces New Brilacidin Antiviral Research on Non-SARS-CoV-2 Endemic Viral Diseases to be Presented at the 2021 Military Health System Research Symposium

The MHSRS is an annual four-day scientific symposium sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense. The presentation on Brilacidin will be part of the “Development of New Front Line Therapies to Prevent and Treat Non-SARS-CoV-2 Endemic Viral Diseases” Breakout Session. Out of nearly 2,300 submissions, approximately 20 percent were accepted for presentation.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that antiviral research related to Brilacidin has been accepted for an Oral Presentation at the 2021 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), taking place August 23-26, 2021, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Kissimmee, FL.

New data supporting Brilacidin’s broad spectrum antiviral properties will be presented at the 2021 MHSRS conference, as well as during a separate oral presentation on Brilacidin to be delivered at the American Society of Virology’s 40th Annual Meeting, to be held in July.

About Brilacidin and COVID-19

Brilacidin is the only non-peptidic defensin-mimetic drug candidate currently in a clinical trial as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Additionally, Brilacidin has shown potent and consistent inhibition in vitro against coronaviruses, alphaviruses and bunyaviruses (with laboratory testing against other viruses also underway), supporting Brilacidin’s potential to be developed as a broad spectrum antiviral. The annual global antiviral drug market is estimated to reach $44 billion by 2026.

A peer-reviewed article in Viruses supporting Brilacidin’s COVID-19 treatment potential can be accessed at the link below.

Bakovic, A.; Risner, K.; Bhalla, N. (et al). Brilacidin Demonstrates Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 in Cell Culture. Viruses 2021, 13, 271; https://doi.org/10.3390/v13020271

https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/2/271/



Two independent Machine Learning studies identified Brilacidin as one of the most promising inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, based on Brilacidin’s molecular properties. Click here to learn more.

Alerts

Sign-up for Innovation Pharmaceuticals email alerts is available at:

http://www.ipharminc.com/email-alerts/