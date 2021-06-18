ALYI EV Pilot In Africa Benefits From IQST And UN Initiatives; Revolt Token Program Update Preview

The review and corresponding update include details on iQSTEL’s (OTCQB: IQST) contributions to ALYI’s electric motorcycle development program and EV Rideshare and Self-Drive Rental pilot program in Africa.

Dallas, Texas, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today released a management update after conducting a scheduled review of its electric motorcycle development program last week with the dedicated design team from MODUS Applied Innovations .

The review and corresponding update also include details on a parallel electric motorcycle pilot recently initiated in Kenya by the United Nations .

In summary, ALYI management is confident, after completing the review, that ALYI remains on track with its EV Rideshare and Self-Drive Rental pilot program in Africa.

ALYI EV Rideshare and Self-Drive Rental Pilot Program Management Update

MODUS is working with iQSTEL on connected, state of the art, electric vehicle technology in support of ALYI’s overall electric vehicle program objectives.

MODUS is specifically developing a retro electric motorcycle based on the styling of the BMW R71 WWII era motorcycle produced initially for military use. But what MODUS is doing overall has a much more comprehensive set of objectives and far-reaching impact.

MODUS and ALYI are nearing finalization of the production ready design of the retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle that will be produced and sold in the United States. ALYI already has hundreds of reservations to purchase the retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle.

The wider set of objectives in the MODUS electric motorcycle design initiative was to build an ALYI proprietary electric vehicle technology intellectual property (IP) body of knowledge.

The body of knowledge includes inventorying all available off-the-shelf EV technology that would enable the efficient construction of an optimal and affordable electric motorcycle from commercially available components.

Hand-in-hand with this inventory of commercially available EV technology, is the identification of solution gaps from the market of commercially available components that can contribute to an optimal and affordable electric motorcycle.

There are a good number of gaps, and in turn, little to no electric motorcycles on the market today that can be categorized as optimal and affordable. The general state of the electric motorcycle market today is either an electric motorcycle that costs as much as a luxury combustion engine car, or an electric motorcycle that has limited range and passenger capacity.