JetBlue’s International Presence Grows As Service Between Both Coasts and Los Cabos, Mexico Takes Flight

“With demand for travel the strongest it’s been in more than a year, our new nonstop flights between the East and West Coasts and Los Cabos are perfectly timed for customers looking for a much-needed escape this summer,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “At the same time, our newest international destination grows our presence in Latin America and helps further our network strategies in the Northeast and Southern California.”

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service at San José del Cabo’s Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The first roundtrip flights between the popular Mexican destination and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) landed last night, and the first flight roundtrip flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Cabos landed back in the northeast this morning. JetBlue’s Los Cabos service from the East and West Coasts operates daily.

Located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula where the Pacific meets the Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is composed by two cities, Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo – both major tourist destinations and among the most popular in Mexico. San Jose del Cabo welcomes visitors with its laid-back vibe, thriving arts scene and boutique shops, while Cabo San Lucas features a more bustling pace with a large number of restaurants and bars. Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments and a variety of activities including scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking, horseback riding and many more to be discovered.

“We are delighted for the beginning of these two new routes that give way to greater connectivity from the United States to Los Cabos. International tourism is our main strategic market so we are sure that these new routes with JetBlue will be a success,” said Fernando Ojeda Aguilar, Secretary of Tourism, Economy and Sustainability of Baja California Sur. “Tourists who visit the destination will live unforgettable experiences with the highest safety and hygiene protocols."

“JetBlue’s new direct routes to Los Cabos are evidence of the destination’s resilience and loyalty from our American travelers, which make up for 80% of all international travelers. The LAX and JFK routes will further help Los Cabos to be more competitive in these markets and offer non-stop accommodations to leisure and corporate travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind travel experience,” said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism Board.