checkAd

JetBlue’s International Presence Grows As Service Between Both Coasts and Los Cabos, Mexico Takes Flight

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 16:00  |  40   |   |   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service at San José del Cabo’s Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The first roundtrip flights between the popular Mexican destination and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) landed last night, and the first flight roundtrip flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Cabos landed back in the northeast this morning. JetBlue’s Los Cabos service from the East and West Coasts operates daily.

“With demand for travel the strongest it’s been in more than a year, our new nonstop flights between the East and West Coasts and Los Cabos are perfectly timed for customers looking for a much-needed escape this summer,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “At the same time, our newest international destination grows our presence in Latin America and helps further our network strategies in the Northeast and Southern California.”

Located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula where the Pacific meets the Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is composed by two cities, Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo – both major tourist destinations and among the most popular in Mexico. San Jose del Cabo welcomes visitors with its laid-back vibe, thriving arts scene and boutique shops, while Cabo San Lucas features a more bustling pace with a large number of restaurants and bars. Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments and a variety of activities including scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking, horseback riding and many more to be discovered.

“We are delighted for the beginning of these two new routes that give way to greater connectivity from the United States to Los Cabos. International tourism is our main strategic market so we are sure that these new routes with JetBlue will be a success,” said Fernando Ojeda Aguilar, Secretary of Tourism, Economy and Sustainability of Baja California Sur. “Tourists who visit the destination will live unforgettable experiences with the highest safety and hygiene protocols."

“JetBlue’s new direct routes to Los Cabos are evidence of the destination’s resilience and loyalty from our American travelers, which make up for 80% of all international travelers. The LAX and JFK routes will further help Los Cabos to be more competitive in these markets and offer non-stop accommodations to leisure and corporate travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind travel experience,” said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism Board.

Seite 1 von 2
JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue’s International Presence Grows As Service Between Both Coasts and Los Cabos, Mexico Takes Flight JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service at San José del Cabo’s Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The first roundtrip flights between the popular Mexican destination and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2021 Guidance
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with ...
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
JetBlue Promotes Dmitry Kopylov to Vice President, Strategic Sourcing and Fleet
01.06.21
JetBlue’s First A321neo Aircraft with Reimagined Mint for Domestic Flying Enters Scheduled Service
26.05.21
JetBlue Delivers New Customer Benefits Under Northeast Alliance With Ability to Earn TrueBlue Loyalty Points on American Airlines Flights
25.05.21
JetBlue Names Laurie Villa Chief People Officer
20.05.21
JetBlue bietet Transatlantik-Reisenden attraktive Tarife, neue Reiseoptionen und herausragenden Service auf Flugverbindungen nach London Heathrow und London Gatwick