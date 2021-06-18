Virbac Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights May 2021
DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)
Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577
|Date
|Total number of shares representing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|May, 31 2021
|8 458 000
|Gross total of voting rights : 12 768 717
|Net total* of voting rights : 12 746 192
Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.
VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com
Website: www.virbac.com
Attachment
