checkAd

DGAP-DD ABOUT YOU Holding AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 16:16  |   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2021 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Leybold

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABOUT YOU Holding AG

b) LEI
894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription to a capital increase in the context of an IPO

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 489900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.00 EUR 489900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding AG
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69212  18.06.2021 



ABOUT YOU Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: About You Holding AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD ABOUT YOU Holding AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.06.2021 / 16:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Erneuerbar, elektrisch, digital: Die vierte industrielle Revolution
DGAP-News: home24 SE: Hauptversammlung 2021 stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu
DGAP-News: Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG konkretisiert vorläufige Zahlen 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2021
EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: planned capital increase for the acquisition of a property portfolio
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:16 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG deutsch
16:11 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG deutsch
16:11 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG english
16:06 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG deutsch
16:06 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG english
16:01 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ABOUT YOU Holding AG (deutsch)
14:55 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ABOUT YOU Holding AG (deutsch)
17.06.21
DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG english
17.06.21
DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG deutsch
17.06.21
DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG deutsch