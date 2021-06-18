checkAd

ISG to Publish Study on Providers of Public Cloud Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the large and growing public cloud services market across the globe.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Public Cloud – Services & Solutions, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover a range of services related to the public cloud, including consulting and transformation services, managed services and secure filesharing services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report looks at the public cloud market after the COVID-19 pandemic drove heavy enterprise adoption of the hyperscale cloud, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. The annual contract value of the global public cloud market grew by 15 percent in the first quarter of 2021, to a record $9.9 billion, he noted, citing the ISG Index.

“Growth in the public cloud industry is being fueled by growing demand for digital transformation among enterprises, as companies look to become more nimble, better engage with their customers and support remote work for their employees,” he said. “For enterprises, this has dramatically impacted business models and the need to address governance, risk and compliance.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 220 public cloud technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the public cloud space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

  • Consulting and Transformation Services, assessing service providers and integrators that offer consulting and transformation services for public cloud engagements. Participating service providers have partnerships with public cloud infrastructure providers to offer ideation of multicloud programs and industry cloud solutions, as well as an understanding of customer-specific complexities in adopting and deploying public cloud solutions.
  • Managed Public Cloud Services, looking at service providers and integrators that offer managed public cloud infrastructure and application services. These providers take a DevOps- and DevSecOps-centric approach to help enterprises build a robust continuous delivery pipeline and offer strong container management capabilities.
  • Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, assessing providers of virtual compute resources, middleware and software in a public cloud environment. Providers in the IaaS segment offer compute, storage and network resources to support virtual or containerized software-defined offerings on serverless architectures. The hyperscaler PaaS segment offers multiple micro-services and runtime engines for predefined cloud-based application development that typically addresses full lifecycle needs for a developer building or modernizing applications.
  • SAP HANA Infrastructure Services, examining cloud infrastructures best suited to host SAP’s software portfolio, with emphasis on SAP S/4HANA workloads and large-scale HANA databases. Participating vendors offer IaaS, including infrastructure operations, facilities, provisioning and scaling capacity for SAP workloads. They should offer capabilities including migration, system imaging, backup, restore, disaster recovery, resource usage monitoring and dashboard management services.
  • Secure Enterprise Filesharing Services, looking at vendors that offer enterprise-grade filesharing platforms in cloud environments. Cloud filesharing vendors offer enterprises the ability to store and access data through a SaaS model. Functionality includes storage of business-related documents that are accessible via a browser, desktop or mobile application. These platforms also help enterprises synchronize data on-premises and in the cloud.
  • Cloud FinOps Platforms, assessing independent software vendors that offer cloud financial management solutions to manage costs across multiple public clouds. The objective is to help enterprise functions, lines of business, and other stakeholders maintain financial accountability for the cloud services they use. Cloud FinOps experts are responsible for managing variable costs and usage of cloud services, and require FinOps platforms that allow them to report on cost and usage.

The report will cover the global public cloud market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., Brazil, France and the Nordic countries. ISG analysts Shashank Rajmane, Manoj Chandra Jha, Pedro Luís Bicudo Maschio, Wolfgang Heinhaus and Ulrich Meister will serve as authors of the reports.

