Mackinac Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend On Common Stock

MANISTIQUE, Mich., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mackinac Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: MFNC), the bank holding company for mBank (the “Bank”), announced the approval of a cash dividend by its Board of Directors on June 18, 2021. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.14 per common share for the second quarter of 2021, payable July 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at July 2, 2021. The dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter’s dividend.



Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $1.5 billion and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as “MFNC.” The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank. Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 28 branch locations; ten in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The Company’s banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.