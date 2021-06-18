Eolus acquires two fully permitted wind power projects in Sweden

Hässleholm, Sweden, June 18, 2021

Eolus has signed an agreement to acquire two fully permitted wind power projects in Sweden from RWE. The projects located in SE3 totals about 99 MW and Eolus will during summer initiate the sales process with the ambition to sign an agreement with an investor during the autumn of 2021.

The projects are located in Avesta municipality (Skallberget/Utterberget) and Hedemora municipality (Tjärnäs) and totals respectively 74.4 MW and 24.8 MW. The projects are fully permitted. Eolus will during the summer initiate the sales process with the ambition to sign an agreement with an investor during the autumn of 2021. Planned commissioning is during 2023.