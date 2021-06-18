checkAd

Eolus acquires two fully permitted wind power projects in Sweden

Hässleholm, Sweden, June 18, 2021

Eolus has signed an agreement to acquire two fully permitted wind power projects in Sweden from RWE. The projects located in SE3 totals about 99 MW and Eolus will during summer initiate the sales process with the ambition to sign an agreement with an investor during the autumn of 2021.

The projects are located in Avesta municipality (Skallberget/Utterberget) and Hedemora municipality (Tjärnäs) and totals respectively 74.4 MW and 24.8 MW. The projects are fully permitted. Eolus will during the summer initiate the sales process with the ambition to sign an agreement with an investor during the autumn of 2021. Planned commissioning is during 2023.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 400 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.

Eolus Vind AB has 40 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

