checkAd

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2021 Quarterly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 16:14  |  21   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06739 per Class A unit and US$0.06957 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 14, 2021 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2021.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2021 Quarterly Distribution NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Toll Brothers Arizona Wins Five Grand Awards for Architecture and Interior Design at the Gold ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus