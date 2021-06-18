checkAd

The results of the private placement of Subordinated Convertible Notes and private placement of Secured Notes of AS PRFoods / transactions with persons connected with the issuer

THIS NOTICE IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION, ALLOCATION OR TRANSMISSION, IN PART OR WHOLLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ELSEWHERE THE DISCLOSURE OR TRANSMISSION OF THIS INFORMATION IS NOT ALLOWED.

By a company announcement dated 04.06.2021, AS PRFoods (hereinafter "PRFoods") informed investors that it was conducting an issue of subordinated convertible notes, whereunder PRFoods is to issue up to 350 subordinated convertible notes, with the maximum aggregate nominal value of up to EUR 3,500,000, nominal value of EUR 10,000 per subordinated convertible note, interest rate of 7% per annum and maturity date on 01.10.2025 (hereinafter the “Convertible Notes”).

The subscription period for the Convertible Notes ended on 14.06.2021. In course of the private placement, investors subscribed for 237 Convertible Notes, with the aggregate nominal value of EUR 2,370,000, i.e. for approximately 67% of the maximum volume of the placement. As a result of the placement, PRFoods decided to allocate to investors a total of 237 Convertible Notes, with the aggregate nominal value of EUR 2,370,000. PRFoods intends to issue the Convertible Notes which were allocated to investors by the placement on or around 22.06.2021, after the payment of the subscription price for the Convertible Notes by the investors.

PRFoods hereby informs that among other investors also the shareholders of PRFoods Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (hereinafter “Amber Trust”), KJK Fund SICAV-SIF (hereinafter “KJK”) and Lindermann, Birnbaum & Kasela OÜ (hereinafter “LBK OÜ”) submitted subscription undertakings in course of the placement by subscribing for a total of 217 Convertible Notes with the aggregate nominal value of EUR 2,170,000. The shareholders subscribed for the Convertible Notes under uniform terms and conditions applicable with respect to all investors having participated in the private placement of the Convertible Notes. As a result of the subscription, PRFoods allocated to its shareholder Amber Trust 171 Convertible Notes with the aggregate nominal value of 1,710,000 EUR, which issue price will be paid by Amber Trust by way of set-off of its claim arising from the EUR 1,000,000 loan agreement entered into with PRFoods on 01.03.2021 and partial set-off of its claim arising from the EUR 1,500,000 loan agreement dated 14.07.2017. 36 and 10 Convertible Notes with respective aggregate nominal value of EUR 360,000 and EUR 100,000 were allocated by PRFoods to KJK and LBK OÜ respectively, the issue price of which will be paid by the referred shareholders by way of cash payment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes dated 24.05.2021 and final terms dated 04.06.2021.

