Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Subscription Offering

Sufficient orders were received in the subscription offering such that it is expected that no community offering or syndicated offering will be held. The Company is currently processing the orders received; accordingly, no further information regarding the offering is available at this time. The closing of the offering and conversion remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, as well as the approval of the members of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC and stockholders of the Company. Special meetings of members and stockholders have been called for July 2, 2021.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Cullman Bancorp, Inc., a newly formed Maryland corporation that is the proposed successor holding company of the Bank (“New Cullman”), has completed the subscription offering being conducted in connection with the Company’s previously announced plan to convert from the mutual holding company to the fully public stock holding company form of organization.

Any questions regarding the conversion or the offering may be directed to the Stock Information Center by telephone at (888) 317-2811.

This release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy common stock. The offer is made only by the prospectus when accompanied by a stock order form. The shares of common stock of the new holding company are not savings accounts or savings deposits, may lose value and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

