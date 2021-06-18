checkAd

New Digital Video Series Shows Customers Simple Ways to Make Homes More Fire Resistant

Before heading to the hardware store this weekend, enjoy a cup of coffee as you watch co-host David Hawks, former CAL FIRE Chief of the Butte Unit and current PG&E Senior Public Safety Specialist, in a brand-new video series, “7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home,” where he demonstrates tangible steps that Californians can take to harden their homes against wildfires and help keep their families and communities safe.

With over 90% of California experiencing drought, the state faces unprecedented wildfire risk this year. PG&E can help customers be better prepared for this upcoming wildfire season and for any emergency.

“The little actions we take today can better protect our homes and communities from wildfire,” Hawks said. With over 31 years serving California as a firefighter, Hawks understands simple tasks can help protect homes. In the series he uses his expertise to show Californians:

  • How to create and maintain defensible space around their properties
  • Cost-effective ways to harden their homes
  • Tips to help families prepare for a potential evacuation during a wildfire
  • Other simple steps a typical homeowner can accomplish in a single day

You can watch the first episode now on the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com), PG&E’s online preparedness resource which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes, and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies. New episodes will launch every week—for seven weeks, naturally.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

