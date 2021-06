Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.06.2021, 16:48 | 22 | 0 | 0 18.06.2021, 16:48 | According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows: 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Reinhard Mayer 2. Reason for notification a) Occupation / title

CFO b) First notification /change to notification

First notification 3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451 4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /

Securities code

Shares

DK0060907293 b) Transaction type

Purchase of shares to market price c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 212.50 per share / Volume: 2,795

Price: DKK 213.43 per share / Volume: 2,000

Price: DKK 213.00 per share / Volume: 3,000

Price: DKK 211.50 per share / Volume: 1,689

Price: DKK 212.50 per share / Volume: 1,205

Price: DKK 212.00 per share / Volume: 300

Price: DKK 211.00 per share / Volume: 380



d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

Volume: 11,369



Price: DKK 2,416,864.00 in total e) Date of the transaction

June 16, June 17 and June 18, 2021 f) Market place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Contact Investor Relations

Antonio Tapia

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2220 1218 Media Relations

Sara Westphal Emborg

Global Media Relations

T: +45 2067 0833 Attachment 18 Announcement_180621_Transaction of shares







