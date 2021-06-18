Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Reinhard Mayer
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|
Occupation / title
|CFO
|b)
|
First notification /change to notification
|First notification
|3.
|Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
|a)
|
Name
|Nilfisk Holding A/S
|b)
|
LEI code
|529900FSU45YYVLKB451
|4.
|Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
|
Shares
DK0060907293
|b)
|
Transaction type
|Purchase of shares to market price
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price: DKK 212.50 per share / Volume: 2,795
Price: DKK 213.43 per share / Volume: 2,000
Price: DKK 213.00 per share / Volume: 3,000
Price: DKK 211.50 per share / Volume: 1,689
Price: DKK 212.50 per share / Volume: 1,205
Price: DKK 212.00 per share / Volume: 300
Price: DKK 211.00 per share / Volume: 380
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
|
Volume: 11,369
Price: DKK 2,416,864.00 in total
|e)
|
Date of the transaction
|June 16, June 17 and June 18, 2021
|f)
|
Market place of the transaction
|
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
Contact
Investor Relations
Antonio Tapia
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2220 1218
Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833
