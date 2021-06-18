checkAd

Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		Reinhard Mayer
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation / title
  		CFO
b) First notification /change to notification
  		First notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name
  		Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) LEI code
  		529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
  		Shares
DK0060907293
b) Transaction type
  		Purchase of shares to market price
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
  		Price: DKK 212.50 per share / Volume: 2,795
Price: DKK 213.43 per share / Volume: 2,000
Price: DKK 213.00 per share / Volume: 3,000
Price: DKK 211.50 per share / Volume: 1,689
Price: DKK 212.50 per share / Volume: 1,205
Price: DKK 212.00 per share / Volume: 300
Price: DKK 211.00 per share / Volume: 380

 
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
  		Volume: 11,369

Price: DKK 2,416,864.00 in total
e) Date of the transaction
  		June 16, June 17 and June 18, 2021
f) Market place of the transaction
  		Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
 

Contact

Investor Relations
Antonio Tapia
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2220 1218  

Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

