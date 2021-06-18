checkAd

TruCrowd Funding Selected to Participate in Japanese Financial Markets—Launches TruCrowd Japan

Autor: Accesswire
18.06.2021, 17:00  |  32   |   |   

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / TruCrowd Funding, Inc. ("TCF" or the "Company"), an international business platform for crowdfunding and other financial services, announced today, that through Mr. Vincent Petrescu, TCF is the first U.S. …

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / TruCrowd Funding, Inc. ("TCF" or the "Company"), an international business platform for crowdfunding and other financial services, announced today, that through Mr. Vincent Petrescu, TCF is the first U.S. based portal operator to be selected by EY Strategy and Consulting (EYSC) and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, to join the Invest Tokyo program as an equity crowdfunding portal.

"I was pleased to be amongst the few U.S. funding portal owner-operators considered as a candidate for this Japanese economic initiative, stated Vincent Petrescu, the CEO of TruCrowd Funding, Inc. "Of course, I was more excited to discover that we were the only U.S. group approved to launch an equity crowdfunding portal in the Japanese markets."

(TruCrowd listed: Office of the Governor for Policy Planning [Tokyo] as an overseas financial company participating in the Tokyo market-fiscal 2020)

Management indicated that Mr. Petrescu was contacted in early 2020 by EYSC, to participate in the evaluation of U.S. equity crowd funding portal owner-operators who could be candidates to enter the Japanese financial markets. EYSC worked closely with Mr. Petrescu and TCF co-founder, Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc., to assist TCF with meeting the requirements of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. With EYSC acting as the lead consultant and Japanese liaison, Mr. Petrescu was able to establish the TruCrowd brand as the first US-based equity crowdfunding operator in Japan.

Now a subsidiary of TCF, the operations of TruCrowd Japan ("TCJ")-Japanese-based company owned by TruCrowd Funding, Inc.-will be rolled out in three stages. Once complete, TCJ will serve both the Japanese and U.S. equity crowdfunding markets, in a cross border styled collaboration, with other TCF subsidiaries and allied companies. Management indicated that TCJ is the first of four international funding portals that are slated to be launched by TruCrowd Funding, Inc. What is unique about TruCrowd Japan however, is that the initiative itself was originated by regulatory agencies and business institutions in Japan, not the Company.

Mr. Petrescu, who is also CEO of the top-rated, FINRA regulated, equity crowdfunding portal, TruCrowd, Inc., concluded, "As a business leader in this space, differentiating and building the TruCrowd brand is of the utmost importance. I believe that establishing a competitive global footprint will be one of our differentiators-enhancing brand visibility, brand loyalty, and our overall value proposition.

Lastly, and it goes without saying, we greatly appreciate the support given to us by EYSC and look forward to expanding the TruCrowd brand further around the world."

EY Strategy and Consulting / EY Japan: EYストラテジー・アンド・コンサルティング株式会社 | EY Japan - part of the Ernst & Young network of member firms.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government: https://www.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

Digital Asset Monetary Network (DigitalAMN): https://digitalamn.com/

ABOUT TruCrowd Funding, Inc.

TruCrowd Funding, Inc. is an international business services platform focused on crowdfunding and participation in the secondary markets, both in the U.S. and abroad. The business was founded by Vincent Petrescu, CEO of the top-ten rated, FINRA regulated, equity crowdfunding portal owner-operator, TruCrowd, Inc.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/v_petrescu

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vpetrescu/

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as 'believes,' 'belief,' 'expects,' 'expect,' 'intends,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' 'plan,' to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations.

Contact:

Vincent Petrescu

vp@TruCrowd.com

SOURCE: TruCrowd Funding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652257/TruCrowd-Funding-Selected-to-Partici ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TruCrowd Funding Selected to Participate in Japanese Financial Markets—Launches TruCrowd Japan CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / TruCrowd Funding, Inc. ("TCF" or the "Company"), an international business platform for crowdfunding and other financial services, announced today, that through Mr. Vincent Petrescu, TCF is the first U.S. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $8.125 Million Industrial Acquisition in Baytown, TX
Angle PLC Announces ctDNA and CTCs have differences in EGFR mutations
Winners Inc. Announces Contest and New Facebook Group for its Shareholder Ambassadors
Calian Appears on the FP500 for the First Time in Company History
OPTEC International UVC-Cellphone-Tablet Technology Patent Application Updated from Provisional to ...
Capstone Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
Capstone Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $10.0 Million
Magna Terra Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Oncology Pharma, Inc. Eyes Collaboration with Patent Opportunities Amongst Its Licensed ...
ReelTime Signs Media Sales Veteran LaVonne Henderson as National Media Broker Expanding Sales Force ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...