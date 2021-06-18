checkAd

Teligent, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Scheduled to Reconvene on June 30, 2021
Company Urgently Encourages Stockholders to Vote

BUENA, N.J., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company (the “Company”), announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for June 18, 2021, was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to the fact that there were not sufficient votes to approve all of the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting. The Company is adjourning the meeting in order to solicit additional votes to meet the requirements for approval of the proposals presented.

The Special Meeting will be reconvened at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 30, 2021 to allow more opportunity for stockholders to vote on the proposals described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 19, 2021. Stockholders will be able to attend the rescheduled Annual Meeting virtually by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TLGT2021.

The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote on the proposals at the Annual Meeting remains May 17, 2021.

The Company strongly encourages any eligible stockholder that has not yet voted their shares, or provided voting instructions to their broker or other record holder, to do so promptly. No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy. Shares may be voted via the Internet, by telephone and by mail. For questions relating to the voting of shares or to request additional or misplaced proxy voting materials, contact the Company’s proxy solicitor: MacKenzie Partners, Inc. TOLL‐FREE, at 1‐800-322-2885 or COLLECT at 1-212-929-5500 or via email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

YOUR PARTICIPATION IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

A copy of the Company’s proxy statement as previously filed with the SEC is available at no charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the proxy statement and other documents may be obtained free of charge by accessing the Company’s website at www.teligent.com or by contacting the Company’s Corporate Secretary at (856) 776-4632, via email at InvestorsRelations@teligent.com or by mail to Corporate Secretary, Teligent, Inc., 105 Lincoln Avenue, Buena, NJ 08310.

