HUTCHMED Announces NMPA Approval of Surufatinib (Sulanda in China) for Advanced Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“ HUTCHMED ”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that surufatinib has been granted approval for drug registration by the National Medical Products Administration of China (“NMPA”) for the treatment of advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (“pNETs”). This follows the approval of surufatinib in China in December 2020 for the treatment of advanced extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) neuroendocrine tumors (“epNETs”).

The Company was made aware through the website of the NMPA that surufatinib's approval for drug registration by the NMPA for the treatment of pNETs was completed and is now pending certification.

Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of HUTCHMED, commented, “Since its launch in January this year, patients with epNETs have benefited from treatment with surufatinib through its unique mode of action by both inhibiting angiogenesis and promoting the body’s immune response against tumor cells. With today’s approval, we are now able to provide this unique therapy to NET patients with pancreatic tumor origin as well.”

Surufatinib is marketed in China under the brand name Sulanda.

HUTCHMED’s oncology commercial team today covers more than 2,500 hospitals across China. The team is led by a leadership team highly experienced in oncology products commercialization in China with deep knowhow in the field of NETs.

This NMPA approval was supported by the SANET-p study, a Phase III pivotal study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT02589821) in patients with advanced pancreatic NETs conducted in China. The study met the pre-defined primary endpoint of progression-free survival (“PFS”) at a preplanned interim analysis and was stopped early. The positive results of this trial were highlighted in an oral presentation at the 2020 ESMO Congress and published in The Lancet Oncology1 in September 2020. Median PFS was 10.9 months for patients treated with surufatinib, as compared to 3.7 months for patients in the placebo group (hazard ratio [“HR”] 0.491; 95% confidence interval [“CI”] 0.391-0.755; p=0.0011). Benefit was observed across most major subgroups of pNET patients. The safety profile of surufatinib was manageable and consistent with observations in prior studies. Treatment was well tolerated for most patients, with discontinuation rates as a result of treatment emergent adverse events of 10.6% in the surufatinib group as compared to 6.8% in the placebo group.