checkAd

DGAP-News CECONOMY AG further enhances post-pandemic financing structure with €500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 17:52  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Financing
CECONOMY AG further enhances post-pandemic financing structure with €500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond

18.06.2021 / 17:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ceconomy St!
Short
Basispreis 4,71€
Hebel 13,83
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 3,98€
Hebel 12,61
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

CECONOMY AG further enhances post-pandemic financing structure with €500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond

Düsseldorf, 18 June 2021 - Today, CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY") has successfully priced an inaugural €500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond, thereby further enhancing its post-pandemic financing structure. The notes will mature in June 2026 and carry an annual fixed coupon of 1.75%. The issue price was 99.409, equivalent to a yield of 1.875%. The offering will settle on 24 June 2021. The notes will be issued under German law (Reg S) and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF market). The net proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing indebtedness.

In May this year, CECONOMY has laid the foundation of its post-pandemic financing structure by signing new €1.06 billion ESG-linked syndicated revolving credit facilities, which are intended to replace the existing syndicated revolving credit facilities with the participation of KfW as a back-up line. CECONOMY has now further enhanced its post-pandemic financing structure by further diversifying its capital structure with the first bond transaction following the demerger of METRO AG. With an extended, long-term maturity profile, the issuance of the senior unsecured notes also strengthens CECONOMY's financial flexibility.

Whilst CECONOMY possesses a rating of "Ba1" by Moody's and "BBB-" by Scope (both featuring a stable outlook), the notes will receive a "Ba1" rating by Moody's.

***

About CECONOMY

CECONOMY AG empowers life in the digital world. It is leading for concepts and brands in the field of consumer electronics. The companies in the current CECONOMY portfolio have billions of consumer contacts per year and provide products, services and solutions that make life in the digital world easy and enjoyable, creating value for consumers and shareholders alike.

Seite 1 von 5
CECONOMY Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CECONOMY AG further enhances post-pandemic financing structure with €500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Financing CECONOMY AG further enhances post-pandemic financing structure with €500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond 18.06.2021 / 17:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Erneuerbar, elektrisch, digital: Die vierte industrielle Revolution
DGAP-News: home24 SE: Hauptversammlung 2021 stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu
DGAP-News: Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units ...
DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG prepares for an IPO
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2021
EQS-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC: Admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market
EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: planned capital increase for the acquisition of a property portfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: CECONOMY treibt Finanzierungsstruktur für Zeit nach der Pandemie weiter voran: Ausgabe einer fünfjährigen Anleihe über 500 Mio. EUR (deutsch)
17:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: CECONOMY treibt Finanzierungsstruktur für Zeit nach der Pandemie weiter voran: Ausgabe einer fünfjährigen Anleihe über 500 Mio. €
10.06.21
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the 'Green Consumption Pledge Initiative' of the European Commission