Shareholders' Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors

At today's ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Based on the Federal Council's COVID 19 Ordinance 3, the meeting was held without the personal participation of shareholders. The independent proxy holder represented 38.50% of the outstanding shares.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Peter Hasler and the existing board members Mario G. Giuliani, Dr. Rudolf Lanz and Dr. Stella X. Xu were re-elected for a further one year term. The shareholders also confirmed the election of Dr. Elaine V. Jones as new member of the Board of Directors to the close of the 2022 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting. In addition to the existing member Mario G. Giuliani, Dr. E. Jones and Dr. S. Xu were elected to the Compensation Committee. The shareholders also approved the proposed compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management.

Further, the Shareholders' Meeting voted for a partial payback of nominal value of CHF 12.50 per share. The cash payment will be made on 9 September 2021. Registered shares entitled to receive the cash distribution will be traded for the last time on 6 September 2021 (as of 7 September 2021 trading will occur without the cash distribution entitlement, ex-date).

Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.