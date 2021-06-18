Combined general meeting on 18 June 2021

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the combined general meeting held today as a closed session, chaired by Mr. Bertrand Laurioz, ADLPerformance Group Chairman and CEO. The shareholders, who voted by post, by email or by proxy, approved all 13 of the resolutions put forward by the Group’s Board of Directors.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2020

The general meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2020.

Dividend payout

The General Meeting decided to pay out a dividend of €0.81 per share for fiscal year 2020, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal. Its ex-dividend date has been set for 23 June 2021 and it will be released for payment on 25 June.

Other resolutions

The Company’s shareholders adopted all the resolutions, including:

Approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers and Board members, as well as the amounts of compensation paid or awarded for 2020 to the corporate officers concerned;

Authorization for the Board of Directors to implement a share buyback program;

Authorization for the Board of Directors to award bonus shares, based on existing Company shares, to employees and executive officers of the Company and other companies within its group.





The quorum conditions and the detailed voting results are available on ADLPartner’s website (www.adlpartner.com) in the “General Meetings” section.

More information on the fiscal year 2020

The 2020 annual report reveals a Group committed and aligned with the ambition to become a European leader for cross-channel data marketing by 2025: Read the annual report (in French only).

Next date: 2021 first-half net sales on 27 August 2021 (after close of trading)

ADLPartner / ADLPerformance in brief

With its extensive cross-channel marketing track record and deep data expertise, the ADLPerformance Group designs, markets and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management services on its own behalf or for its partners across all distribution channels. The Group works with 50% of the companies from the CAC 40 and large numbers of mid-market firms. The Group recorded net sales of €139m in 2020 and employs more than 500 people.

ADLPartner is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

ISIN: FR0000062978–ALP - Bloomberg: ALP:FP – Reuters: ALDP.PA

www.adlperformance.com

CONTACTS

ADLPartner / ADLPerformance

Investor Relations & Financial Information

tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03

relations.investisseurs@adlpartner.fr



Calyptus

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

adlpartner@calyptus.net





