checkAd

PPX Obtains Partial Revocation Order

Autor: Accesswire
18.06.2021, 18:00  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a $438,452.52 tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a $438,452.52 tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $510,112.56 (the "Private Placement"), through the issuance of 7,307,542 common shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share" and collectively, the "Common Shares"), at a price of $0.06 per Common Share. In connection with this closing, the Company will pay a cash finder's fee of $26,307.16 and 146,151 Common Shares (the "Finder's Fees") to arm's length finders. The Private Placement is proposed to be completed pursuant to the partial revocation order (the "Partial Revocation Order") by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") on June 17, 2021.

The Partial Revocation Order partially revoked a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") that was issued against the Company by the BCSC and the OSC on February 3, 2021 as a result of the Company's failure to file certain financial disclosure documents in compliance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be applied towards, among other things, the following: (i) accounting, audit and legal fees associated with the preparation and filing of the relevant continuous disclosure documents and the Partial Revocation Order; (ii) filing fees and penalties associated with the Partial Revocation Order and the Cease Trade Order; (iii) office expenses; (iv) transfer agent fees; and (v) the Finder's Fees. Completion of the Private Placement will allow the Company to prepare and file all outstanding continuous disclosure documents with the applicable regulatory authorities. Once those filings have been completed, the Company expects to apply for a full revocation of the Cease Trade Order.

Each potential investor in the Private Placement will receive a copy of the Cease Trade Order and the Partial Revocation Order and will be required to provide an acknowledgement to the Company that all of the Company's securities, including the Common Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement, will remain subject to the Cease Trade Order until it is fully revoked, and that the granting of the Partial Revocation Order does not guarantee the issuance of a full revocation order of the Cease Trade Order in the future. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placement. Further, Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement may not be transferred until full revocation of the Cease Trade Order, of which there is no guarantee.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Brian J. Maher
President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
PPX Mining Corp.
Brian J. Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1-530-913-4728
Email: brian.maher@ppxmining.com
Website: www.ppxmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and terms of the Private Placement and statements regarding the BCSC and the OSC granting a full revocation of the Cease Trade Order to the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652298/PPX-Obtains-Partial-Revocation-Order

PPX Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPX Obtains Partial Revocation Order VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a $438,452.52 tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $8.125 Million Industrial Acquisition in Baytown, TX
Angle PLC Announces ctDNA and CTCs have differences in EGFR mutations
Winners Inc. Announces Contest and New Facebook Group for its Shareholder Ambassadors
Calian Appears on the FP500 for the First Time in Company History
Capstone Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
Capstone Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $10.0 Million
Magna Terra Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
Sierra Madre Provides Update on Field Work Activities at Tepic
Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Oncology Pharma, Inc. Eyes Collaboration with Patent Opportunities Amongst Its Licensed ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order