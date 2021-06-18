checkAd

600W+ PV industry chain crucial in helping achieve carbon goals, says Trina Solar head

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 18:13  |  26   |   |   

CHANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The high power 600W+ PV industry will play a critical role in helping China achieve its goals of achieving a CO2 emissions peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, says Gao Jifan, honorary president of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

Gao, who is also chairman of Trina Solar, made the remarks in an address at the SNEC Expo in Shanghai, in early June.

"The key to accomplishing the goal of carbon neutrality lies in giving precedence to wind and PV power, while minimizing or even eradicating thermal power," Gao said in his address at the expo, the world's most influential and international solar trade fair.

Gao talked of market trends and the latest technological achievements and the way to carbon neutrality, and said new-energy industries are more important than ever before.

Renowned experts, academics, business leaders, heads of government and industry associations and other senior figures gathered to exchange views and share their experience and insight.

Talking of the historic opportunities for the PV industry Gao set out his vision for its growth.

"Industry coordination with mutual innovation and shared benefits will create a new, customer-centric industry ecosystem that will help achieve carbon neutrality," he said.

The vision was already being realized, he said. Last year Trina Solar unveiled its 600W Vertex module series and strongly advocated deep end-to-end supply chain integration and innovation. The company led dozens of other companies to jointly found the 600W+ PV Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, which has taken the lead in promoting the high-quality growth of the 600W+ PV industry, Gao said.

The 600W+ PV industry chain drives technological innovation and harnesses the strengths of each segment while coordinating the supply chain, he said. It also promotes standardization and wards off potential risks from excessive overlapping investment in same-class technology as the industry is upgraded, he said.

The alliance now has 78 companies as members, covering the whole supply chain, including silicon wafers, cells, system integration processes and certification bodies. The aim is to restructure the supply chain into a new and complete ecosystem, Gao said,

"This opens new avenues for reducing LCOE and pushes the industry faster toward carbon neutrality both in China and worldwide."

Trina Solar says it expects more rapid growth based on 600W+ advanced technology. Gao reiterated his vision, saying: "As the world leading PV and smart energy IoT total solutions provider, Trina Solar has now moved into the 3.0 age. Trina Solar is resolute in its mission of solar for all and will continue to do all it can to push for the creation of a new-energy, carbon-free world."

About Trina Solar 

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com. 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

600W+ PV industry chain crucial in helping achieve carbon goals, says Trina Solar head CHANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The high power 600W+ PV industry will play a critical role in helping China achieve its goals of achieving a CO2 emissions peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, says Gao Jifan, honorary president …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Myasthenia Gravis Market Expected to Increase with a CAGR of Around 6.15% during the Study Period ...
Human Horizons Appoints Kevin Zhang as New Chief Digital Officer
From Bayer China to IVF Applications: A Summary of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases in Medical and Healthcare
Environmental Technology Market Worth $690.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market worth $21.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increase of share capital
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Next-generation insurance company Hellas Direct raises EUR 32m round and welcomes investment by the ...
The 2021 SCO International Round Table was held in Lianyungang, Jiangsu
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Esken Limited ('Esken' or 'the Group'): Update on Stobart Air; Potential strategic partnership for LSA; and funding and trading update
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
Pokras Lampas has presented an art object that will serve as the first NFT trophy in world football ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ...
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Why EV Stocks Could Fly This Summer
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus