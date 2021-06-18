checkAd

The Sixth Meeting of China-CEEC Business Council Opened Rapid Testing Spurs Trade Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 18:06  |  24   |   |   

NINGBO, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8, 2021, the Sixth Meeting of the China-CEEC Business Council was held in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. At the meeting, representatives of chambers of commerce and businesses from China and Central and Eastern European Countries said that trade recovery required the joint efforts of all parties in the face of continued spread of the Coronavirus across the globe. Ms. Li Xiang, Founder and CEO of Coyote Bioscience (Beijing) Co., Ltd-a representative of Chinese enterprises, said: "We are willing to use the rapid nucleic acid testing that gives result in 30min to help build back trade in the post-epidemic era. Rapid testing plays a crucial part in food testing, custom clearance for trade and traveling, and COVID-19 preparedness and response of global conference.

Gao Yan, CCPIT Chairperson; Zheng Shanjie, Governor of Zhejiang Province; Robert Tomanek, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Labor and Technology of Poland; László Balogh, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Hungary and other state leaders and representatives of the Business Council attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Gao Yan said that over the past year, the members of the China-CEEC Business Council have joined hands in fighting against COVID-19, helped companies to resume work and production and contributed our part to the recovery and development of the world economy. CCPIT is willing to strengthen cooperation with council members to bridge the trade and investment cooperation between enterprises.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Sixth Meeting of China-CEEC Business Council Opened Rapid Testing Spurs Trade Recovery NINGBO, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On June 8, 2021, the Sixth Meeting of the China-CEEC Business Council was held in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. At the meeting, representatives of chambers of commerce and businesses from China and Central …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Myasthenia Gravis Market Expected to Increase with a CAGR of Around 6.15% during the Study Period ...
Human Horizons Appoints Kevin Zhang as New Chief Digital Officer
From Bayer China to IVF Applications: A Summary of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases in Medical and Healthcare
Environmental Technology Market Worth $690.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market worth $21.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increase of share capital
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Next-generation insurance company Hellas Direct raises EUR 32m round and welcomes investment by the ...
The 2021 SCO International Round Table was held in Lianyungang, Jiangsu
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Esken Limited ('Esken' or 'the Group'): Update on Stobart Air; Potential strategic partnership for LSA; and funding and trading update
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
Pokras Lampas has presented an art object that will serve as the first NFT trophy in world football ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ...
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Why EV Stocks Could Fly This Summer
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus