Achiko announces an extension of its Convertible Loan Transaction with Negma Group

Achiko AG / Key word(s): Financing
Achiko announces an extension of its Convertible Loan Transaction with Negma Group

18-Jun-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko announces an extension of its Convertible Loan Transaction with Negma Group

Zurich, 18 June 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") has successfully extended the subordinated convertible loan agreement of CHF 900,000 dated 8 March 2021 to CHF 1,650,000 thereby granting Achiko an additional CHF 750,000 to be used on product development, sales and marketing and essential working capital with focus on AptameX and Teman Sehat product launches in Indonesia in early Q3 2021.

The additional amount of the convertible loan comes attached with an issuance of an additional 1,500,000 warrants. Each warrant confers the right to purchase one registered share of the Company, has an exercise period between 2 November 2021 and the 360th day after the date of issuance of the warrants and with an exercise price of CHF 0.23 (subject to customary adjustments).

Following on from the earlier production and shipment of AptameX test kits to Indonesia and favourable preliminary Covid-19 diagnostic testing results of 77.59% sensitivity (95% Confidence Interval (CI): 75.94 - 79.24) at CT score 28.3, Achiko now moves to position itself to capitalise on the promise of its proprietory test kit.

"We are delighted to secure this additional financing which will both finalise the development of AptameX's Covid-19 diagnostic test kit and ramp up the sales and marketing for the launch of our product in Indonesia in early Q3", stated Steven Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Achiko.

This funding milestone allows Achiko to underscore its commitment to developing a rapid, accurate, cost-effective solution to diagnose those with Covid-19. The investments Achiko have made in the technologies of AptameX and Teman Sehat and the joint venture agreements it has secured offer an extraordinary solution to managing further outbreaks of Covid-19, particularly in developing nations in light of the rapid upsurge in the Delta variant, first identified in India.

