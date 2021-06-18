checkAd

RENAULT GROUP Implementation of the share buyback programme

PRESS RELEASE
June 18, 2021

Implementation of the share buyback programme

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 18, 2021 -

As part of the implementation of its share buyback program, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 1,010,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault's obligations towards the beneficiaries of performance shares or any long-term incentive plan implemented for the benefit of the Group's employees and corporate officers.

Depending on market conditions, the purchase will be carried out over a period running from 21 June 2021 up to and including 25 June 2021.

The description of the share buyback program, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021 under the 20th resolution, is detailed on pages 446-447 of Renault Group's 2020 Universal Registration Document.

RENAULT GROUP Thierry Huon
Investor Relations
+33 1 76 84 53 09
Thierry.c.huon@renault.com

  		 

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

Attachment





