Autocar Donates Custom Engineered DC-64R Refuse Truck to The Environmental Research and Education Foundation

The Mickey Flood Tribute Truck will be on display in Las Vegas at the WasteExpo, June 28-30BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational truck, honors the life …

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Autocar, LLC , manufacturer of North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational truck, honors the life and legacy of Charles "Mickey" Flood by donating a custom engineered, full-bodied severe-duty class 8 DC-64R to the 2021 Environmental Research and Education Foundation (EREF) Annual Charitable Auction . Proceeds from the auction will support the EREF's scientific and educational initiatives for waste management practices. The winning bidder will work with Autocar's engineers to design their new DC-64R Refuse Truck to their specifications.

"As a longtime member of Autocar's advisory board and a large proponent of shaping our business into a company that recognizes the importance of environmental endeavors, Mickey helped us establish a lot of the values we stand for when we make our sustainable trucks. We're celebrating a member of our team we will dearly miss by supporting the EREF's continued contributions to improving the solid waste industry," said Jimmy Johnston, president of Autocar. "Such a leader in the industry deserves nothing short of Autocar's BADASS DC-64R. We're excited to honor our friend Mickey's behalf and help continue the solid waste research and education efforts he so strongly believed in."

Foto: Accesswire

Mickey Flood

Autocar is honored to have had received Flood's mentorship as part of its advisory board from 2013 to his passing in May. Furthermore, the non-hazardous solid waste management industry is what it is today thanks to Flood's 40 years of experience. Some highlights from Flood's career include:

Founder of the IESI Corporation, the third-largest non-hazardous solid waste management company in North America

Vice-chairman and director of IESI-BFC

President and CEO of IESI from 1995-2004

Group president of Waste Management from 1989-1994

Inducted into the National Recycling and Solid Waste Industry's Hall of Fame in 2008

The DC-64R conventional truck for severe-duty refuse applications is assembled in Birmingham, Ala. As all DC-64R trucks do, the Mickey Flood Tribute Truck comes standard with a Cummins engine. The workspace of the cab fits three and is spacious and functional with ample foot, leg, hip, elbow and shoulder room and a fully adjustable seat and steering column. But what truly sets it apart in the industrial truck market is the vehicle's BADASS strength, durability and safety attributes. The DC-64R is the first truck ever built to feature ultra-high-strength 160,000 PSI steel frame rails, 24% stronger and lighter than other trucks in the market.