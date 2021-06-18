checkAd

Autocar Donates Custom Engineered DC-64R Refuse Truck to The Environmental Research and Education Foundation

Autor: Accesswire
BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational truck, honors the life and legacy of Charles "Mickey" Flood by donating a custom engineered, full-bodied severe-duty class 8 DC-64R to the 2021 Environmental Research and Education Foundation (EREF) Annual Charitable Auction. Proceeds from the auction will support the EREF's scientific and educational initiatives for waste management practices. The winning bidder will work with Autocar's engineers to design their new DC-64R Refuse Truck to their specifications.

"As a longtime member of Autocar's advisory board and a large proponent of shaping our business into a company that recognizes the importance of environmental endeavors, Mickey helped us establish a lot of the values we stand for when we make our sustainable trucks. We're celebrating a member of our team we will dearly miss by supporting the EREF's continued contributions to improving the solid waste industry," said Jimmy Johnston, president of Autocar. "Such a leader in the industry deserves nothing short of Autocar's BADASS DC-64R. We're excited to honor our friend Mickey's behalf and help continue the solid waste research and education efforts he so strongly believed in."

Mickey Flood

Autocar is honored to have had received Flood's mentorship as part of its advisory board from 2013 to his passing in May. Furthermore, the non-hazardous solid waste management industry is what it is today thanks to Flood's 40 years of experience. Some highlights from Flood's career include:

  • Founder of the IESI Corporation, the third-largest non-hazardous solid waste management company in North America
  • Vice-chairman and director of IESI-BFC
  • President and CEO of IESI from 1995-2004
  • Group president of Waste Management from 1989-1994
  • Inducted into the National Recycling and Solid Waste Industry's Hall of Fame in 2008

The DC-64R conventional truck for severe-duty refuse applications is assembled in Birmingham, Ala. As all DC-64R trucks do, the Mickey Flood Tribute Truck comes standard with a Cummins engine. The workspace of the cab fits three and is spacious and functional with ample foot, leg, hip, elbow and shoulder room and a fully adjustable seat and steering column. But what truly sets it apart in the industrial truck market is the vehicle's BADASS strength, durability and safety attributes. The DC-64R is the first truck ever built to feature ultra-high-strength 160,000 PSI steel frame rails, 24% stronger and lighter than other trucks in the market.

