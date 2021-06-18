checkAd

Fifth Third Bank Celebrates Juneteenth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021   

Beginning in 2022, Fifth Third Bank will expand its holiday calendar to recognize Juneteenth as the country’s 11th federal holiday, which commemorates the date the last Confederate slaves learned they were free. Due to the timing of the enactment of the new holiday and requirements for branch closures regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Fifth Third will remain open this year to avoid any disruption of service to customers.

Greg D. Carmichael, chairman and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to expand our 2022 calendar to include Juneteenth as a federally recognized holiday,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. “Moreover, the work we are doing regarding racial equality is establishing a framework that will play a critical role in the future of our organization.”

In addition to celebrating Juneteenth, Fifth Third Bank this week is also marking the one-year anniversary of the creation of its Executive Diversity Leadership Council (EDLC) and the work it has done to accelerate equality, equity and inclusion (AREEI). While the Bank’s initial strategic focus has been on making a difference for Black employees, customers and communities, the initiative is part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity, which focuses on creating equitable outcomes for all.

“The anniversary of the creation of the EDLC provides an opportunity to reflect on what we have accomplished over the past year through the launch of our three-year AREEI strategy,” said Kala Gibson, chief enterprise corporate social responsibility officer, head of business banking and executive co-sponsor of the EDLC. “Our $2.8 billion commitment will impact customers and communities and is tracked and measured on four strategic pillars of strategic investments, access to capital, financial inclusion and education, and social justice and advocacy.”

“We are taking intentional steps and actions to address racial inequality and inequity in our corporation and in the communities that we serve,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president, chief inclusion and diversity officer, and executive co-sponsor of the EDLC.

The commitment to the four AREEI pillars is being carried out in three workstreams.

The customer workstream is focused on making the Bank the first choice for Black consumers. Over the last year, Bank executives collaborated with an outside research group that supports minority communities to learn what Black consumers think of the financial services industry and of Fifth Third specifically. The goal was to understand Black customers’ financial needs better to develop better tools to help build personal and generational wealth.

