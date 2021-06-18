checkAd

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Reports Results of Election of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 18:57  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) announced that at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 (the “Meeting”), each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 19, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 7,900,085 common shares or 41.54% of Mount Logan’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) were voted in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for each of the five elected directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld
Edward Goldthorpe 7,885,358 100% 0 0%
Perry Dellelce 7,885,358 100% 0 0%
Sabrina Liak 7,885,358 100% 0 0%
Radford Small 7,885,358 100% 0 0%
Stephen Usher 7,885,358 100% 0 0%

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “We are pleased with the active participation of our shareholders in supporting our board members and our broader business plan. We aim to ensure continued support through growing our dialogue with existing and prospective shareholders.”

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

This press release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or acquire any securities in any jurisdiction.

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Roos
Chief Financial Officer
Jason.Roos@mountlogancapital.ca 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Reports Results of Election of Directors TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) announced that at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 (the “Meeting”), each of the five nominees …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Toll Brothers Arizona Wins Five Grand Awards for Architecture and Interior Design at the Gold ...
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus