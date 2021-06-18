Mount Logan Capital Inc. Reports Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) announced that at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 (the “Meeting”), each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 19, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 7,900,085 common shares or 41.54% of Mount Logan’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) were voted in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for each of the five elected directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld Edward Goldthorpe 7,885,358 100% 0 0% Perry Dellelce 7,885,358 100% 0 0% Sabrina Liak 7,885,358 100% 0 0% Radford Small 7,885,358 100% 0 0% Stephen Usher 7,885,358 100% 0 0%

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “We are pleased with the active participation of our shareholders in supporting our board members and our broader business plan. We aim to ensure continued support through growing our dialogue with existing and prospective shareholders.”

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

