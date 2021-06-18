checkAd

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 18:50  |  27   |   |   

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, le 18 juin 2021 17h35 – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specialised in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, with a particular focus on the treatment of emergency vertebral fractures, announcedthat the annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders was held today, Friday, June 18, 2021, at 9:30 am in closed session at the company's headquarters.

It is recalled that under the terms of an order of the President of the Commercial Court of Pontoise dated June 16, 2021, Maître Florence TULIER had been appointed as an ad hoc representative with the mission to represent the defaulting shareholders at the general meeting.

The general meeting adopted all the resolutions in accordance with the recommendations of the company's board of directors. In particular, the general meeting approved the annual accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

The results of the votes will be available in the coming days on the company's website (www.safeorthopaedics.com/investisseurs/documentation/ section "General Meeting").

  

About Safe Group
The Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spinal pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a subcontractor of medical devices for orthopaedic surgery. The group employs approximately 150 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at all times to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risk of contamination and infection, to the benefit of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalisation times and costs. Protected by 18 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is headquartered in the Paris region (95610 Eragny sur Oise - France) and has subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, the USA and the Lyon region where the manufacturing company is located.
For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical) produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation centre and two production sites in France and Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: design, industrialisation, machining, finishing and sterile packaging. Supported by the French recovery plan in 2020, the company is investing in additive printing and will be operational in 2022 with this new technology.
For more information: www.safemedical.fr

Contacts 

Safe Orthopaedics                                                                                                                   

François-Henri Reynaud                
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer              
Tel: +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00                              
investors@safeorthopaedics.com                          

Press Relations
Ulysse Communication
Pierre-Louis Germain / +33 (0)6 64 79 97 61 / plgermain@ulysse-communication.com
Bruno Arabian / +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 / barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 18, 2021 Éragny-sur-Oise, France, le 18 juin 2021 17h35 – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specialised in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, with a particular focus on the treatment of emergency …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Toll Brothers Arizona Wins Five Grand Awards for Architecture and Interior Design at the Gold ...
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus