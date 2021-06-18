MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 18, 2021

It is recalled that under the terms of an order of the President of the Commercial Court of Pontoise dated June 16, 2021, Maître Florence TULIER had been appointed as an ad hoc representative with the mission to represent the defaulting shareholders at the general meeting.

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, le 18 juin 2021 17h35 – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specialised in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, with a particular focus on the treatment of emergency vertebral fractures, announcedthat the annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders was held today, Friday, June 18, 2021, at 9:30 am in closed session at the company's headquarters.

The general meeting adopted all the resolutions in accordance with the recommendations of the company's board of directors. In particular, the general meeting approved the annual accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

The results of the votes will be available in the coming days on the company's website ( www.safeorthopaedics.com/investisseurs/documentation/ section "General Meeting").

About Safe Group

The Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spinal pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a subcontractor of medical devices for orthopaedic surgery. The group employs approximately 150 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at all times to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risk of contamination and infection, to the benefit of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalisation times and costs. Protected by 18 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is headquartered in the Paris region (95610 Eragny sur Oise - France) and has subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, the USA and the Lyon region where the manufacturing company is located.

Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical) produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation centre and two production sites in France and Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: design, industrialisation, machining, finishing and sterile packaging. Supported by the French recovery plan in 2020, the company is investing in additive printing and will be operational in 2022 with this new technology.

