Supplemented notification of the Board of the Company regarding the intention to delist the company's shares from trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius and to terminate public offering of the shares

The Board of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS (hereinafter - the Company) decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to consider the issue of delisting of the Company's shares from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and termination of their public offering. Also, the Board of the Company in accordance with Paragraph 3 of Article 33 of the Law on Securities submitted a notice on the intention to delist shares from trading on a regulated market operating in the Republic of Lithuania.

 In the notification, the Board noted that the price of the Official Offer will be set by the providers of the Official Offer, and the price will be determined in accordance with the requirements of Article 29 of the Law on Securities. According to the data of AB Nasdaq Vilnius, the weighted average price per share of AB Žemaitijos Pienas in the regulated market and the multilateral trading system during 6 months (in the period from 08 December 2020 to 07 June 2021) was 1.99 euros per one share.

Gintaras Keliauskas

Tel. + 37068718399






