DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
26May21
Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING)
Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
J.P. Morgan Securities AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/xxx/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2016).
|The securities:
|Issuer:
|Autobahnen-und-Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING)
|Guarantor (if any):
|Explicit, unconditional & irrevocable guarantee by the Republic of Austria
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
EUR 10Y fixed rate notes due
Listing: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated Market)
|Offer price:
|TBC
|Other offer terms:
|Denoms: EUR 100,000 x EUR 1,000
|Stabilisation:
|Stabilisation Manager(s):
J.P. Morgan Securities AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
