DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement 18.06.2021 / 19:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING)

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

J.P. Morgan Securities AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/xxx/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2016).