checkAd

DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 19:16  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

18.06.2021 / 19:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 May 21

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING)

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement 26 May 21, J.P. Morgan Securities AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING)
Guarantor (if any): Explicit, unconditional & irrevocable guarantee by the Republic of Austria
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000
Description: EUR 10Y fixed rate notes due 02Jun31. Coupon 0.125%.

Listing: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated Market)
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
Commerzbank (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Credit Agricole CIB (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Erste Group (Stabilisation Manager
Offer price: 99.891
 

 

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


18.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1209863  18.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209863&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement 18.06.2021 / 19:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Erneuerbar, elektrisch, digital: Die vierte industrielle Revolution
DGAP-News: Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units ...
DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG prepares for an IPO
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2021
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Triller: Oscar De La Hoya, King Of Pay-Per-View To Return To The Ring on Triller
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG lädt zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung ein: Vorratsbeschlüsse über ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...