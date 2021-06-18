Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent Victor Mashaal 1,608,469 99.88% 1,959 0.12% David E. Basner 1,608,478 99.88% 1,950 0.12% Eileen Bermingham 1,607,478 99.82% 2,950 0.18% Frank Daniel 1,607,469 99.82% 2,959 0.18% Jeffrey Jonas 1,608,478 99.88% 1,950 0.12% Richard Mashaal 1,607,469 99.82% 2,959 0.18%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.