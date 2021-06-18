Dave & Buster’s to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22

DALLAS, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Brian Jenkins and Chief Financial Officer Scott Bowman plan to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22 from 2:05pm-2:35pm ET.



Information to access the live webcast of the Company’s fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dave & Buster’s investor relations website at www.daveandbusters.com.