TG Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis at 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the presentation of data from the ULTIMATE I & II global, active controlled, Phase 3 trials evaluating ublituximab, the Company’s investigational novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, compared to teriflunomide, in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), during the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN). This data was previously presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 73rd Annual Meeting.



Oral Presentation Title: Ublituximab versus teriflunomide in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS): Results of the Phase 3 ULTIMATE I and II trials