Nordic Investment Bank – Retrospective listing of Bond As of 7 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021   

HELSINKI, Finland, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrospective listing of Bond: As of 7 June 2021 the Nordic Investment Bank EUR 30,000,000 0.94 per cent. Callable Notes due 2041 (XS2325746407, EMTN Series 1151), which were issued on 30 March 2021 and initially not listed on any stock exchange, have been admitted to trading on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the Official List of the FCA.

