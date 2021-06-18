Recruiter.com Announces Reverse Stock Split .

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT) (the "Company"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced that the Company has effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a …

The purpose of the reverse stock split is to allow the Company to meet the initial listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT) (the "Company"), an on-demand recruiting platform , today announced that the Company has effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-2.5.

The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Friday, June 18, 2021, under the CUSIP number 75630B303. The Company's symbol on the OTCQB will change to ‘RCRTD' for a period of 20 business days, after which the ‘D' will be removed from the Company's trading symbol, which will revert to the original symbol of ‘RCRT'.

On May 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors, acting within the discretion granted to it by the stockholders, approved the ratio of 1-for-2.5 as the ratio for the reverse stock split.

Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, each 2.5 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share. Proportional adjustments also will be made to the shares issuable in connection with the Company's outstanding convertible preferred stock, stock options, and warrants. As a result of the reverse stock split, there will be approximately 3.7mm shares of common stock outstanding. Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, there will also be a proportional decrease of the Company's authorized shares of common stock at the same ratio of 1-for-2.5. The Company will have 100,000,000 shares of common stock authorized.

The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. Any fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the next whole number of shares.

Once the reverse stock split becomes effective, stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 1-for-2.5 reverse stock split. It is not necessary for the stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock in certificated form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the reverse stock split, although stockholders may do so if they wish.