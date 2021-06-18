Summit Bank Foundation Supports Local Wildfire First Responders

“Being a first responder takes a special kind of person who’s willing to learn emergency skills and risk personal safety to protect others,” says Yountville Mayor John Dunbar . “Our professional firefighters and law enforcement show a unique bravery and commitment to community service.”

Summit Bank Foundation, led by bank founder and CEO Shirley Nelson , is sending a message to first responders who were deeply affected by the 2019/20 wildfires… THANK YOU! The Foundation raised $83,001 to meet the unprecedented needs of those who were severely impacted and lost their homes in personal sacrifice during fire relief efforts.

One soon-to-be-married firefighting couple, Brandon North and Rebecca Brown-Dehner, is receiving a generous and much-deserved wedding gift of $50,000 from the Foundation’s Fire Relief Effort fund.

Both top graduates from Napa Valley’s Fire Academy, Brandon and Rebecca felt prepared to tackle any challenge, until the LNU Lightning Complex Fire began in 2020. The fire quickly spread through their community due to violent wind shifts, leaving them little time to keep the fire in check, let alone gather their own personal belongings.

Rebecca was able to contact her father with only 20 minutes to save their family’s life-long memories, while Brandon remained steadfast in his fight against Mother Nature.

Sadly, both of their family homes burned to the ground even as Brandon and Rebecca continued to struggle in protecting others from similar devastation. They fought every moment until the fires were finally suppressed. The rest of the community was saved, but the scars are still present.

Having gone through so much together and after the fires receded, Brandon knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Rebecca and proposed… She said YES! However, their lives are still ravaged as they remain living in a local trailer park. The relief funds from Summit Bank Foundation will help them with a down payment on their first home together.

“You can’t get more deserving than these good people, who gave even when it meant losing something so close to them,” comments Bill Wheeler, owner of Black Tie Transportation and Foundation board member. This funding effort began in 2020 with a $20,000 match by the Summit Bank Foundation and bolstered by community support for deserving first responders.

Firefighter Mitchell Wilms will also receive a financial gift of gratitude from Summit Bank Foundation for his courage and perseverance during the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. He saved the lives and homes of many others in his community, at the cost of losing his family’s home and belongings. Mitchell began his journey to firefighting three years ago by signing up for the Explorers Youth Program at his local fire department. After completing this program, he knew this was his calling in life and pursued his dream of becoming a firefighter.