Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Europe To be Held at ExCeL London 6-8 June 2022
Over 50 speakers and sponsors have confirmed a year ahead of the event
LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk, the leading U.S. conference in the retail, grocery and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries, has announced their global expansion with the relaunch of Shoptalk Europe. Taking place at ExCeL London on 6-8 June 2022, Shoptalk Europe will provide a platform for the entire European retail ecosystem to come together to reimagine the future of retail.
Across the three days, Shoptalk Europe will host 200+ truly diverse industry leading speakers - from established retailers to innovative new startups and prolific investors. Half of the speakers and agenda will focus on grocery and FMCG related topics. Over 25 speakers have confirmed a year ahead of the event, including:
- La Redoute International - Michael Truluck, CEO
- Mister Spex - Dirk Graber, CEO
- Outfittery - Julia Bösch, CEO & Co-Founder
- Olaplex - JuE Wong, CEO
- Cosabella - Guido Campello, CEO & Creative Director
- Chiquelle - Pouya Boland, Co-Founder & CEO
- FTD - Charlie Cole, CEO
- WM Morrisons - Matt Kelleher, Group CIO
- John Lewis - Cassandra Hicks Bergsland, Director of Omnichannel
- MediaMarktSaturn N3XT - Sonja Moosburger, Managing Director
- Stanley Black & Decker - Heather Kang, President & GM, International Commerce
- Pizza Hut - Helen Vaid, Global Chief Customer Officer
- Randa Apparel & Accessories - David Katz, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer
- Fressnapf - Lars Kietzer, Chief Product Owner & VP Product
- PepsiCo - Anna Farberov, GM PepsiCo Labs, Global Venture & Innovation
- Zalando - Carsten Keller, VP, Direct-to-Consumer
- Crocs - Jessica Alsing, VP Digital Commerce, Asia & EMEA
- Sonae - Bruno Mourão, Head of IT Transformation & IT Strategy & Experimentation
- Endeavour Drinks Group, a unit of Woolworths Group - Benjamin Thompson, Head of Digital Transformation
- Mars - Gary Arora, Global Launchpad Lead & Head of Seeds of Change Accelerator
- Atomico - Sasha Astafyeva, Partner
- dan pearlman Group - Nicole Srock.Stanley, Founder & CEO
- YourStudio - Tom Philipson, Co-Founder & Managing Director
- IGD - Susan Barratt, CEO
- The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania - Barbara Kahn, Baker Professor of Marketing
Shoptalk Europe will welcome 2,500+ attendees from large retailers and brands, startups, technology companies, investors, media and analysts to learn, network, collaborate and evolve. "We've been blown away by support from sponsors and speakers alike," said Sarah Netherway, Event Director, Shoptalk Europe. "The need for a top-quality retail event in Europe is very evident from the early support we've received."
