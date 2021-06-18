Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Europe To be Held at ExCeL London 6-8 June 2022

Over 50 speakers and sponsors have confirmed a year ahead of the event

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk, the leading U.S. conference in the retail, grocery and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries, has announced their global expansion with the relaunch of Shoptalk Europe. Taking place at ExCeL London on 6-8 June 2022, Shoptalk Europe will provide a platform for the entire European retail ecosystem to come together to reimagine the future of retail.

Across the three days, Shoptalk Europe will host 200+ truly diverse industry leading speakers - from established retailers to innovative new startups and prolific investors. Half of the speakers and agenda will focus on grocery and FMCG related topics. Over 25 speakers have confirmed a year ahead of the event, including: