checkAd

DGAP-News DeFi Powerhouse Fantom's Native Token FTM Gets Listed on BitFinex and Gemini

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 20:20  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fantom Foundation / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
DeFi Powerhouse Fantom's Native Token FTM Gets Listed on BitFinex and Gemini

18.06.2021 / 20:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DeFi Powerhouse Fantom's Native Token FTM Gets Listed on BitFinex and Gemini

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Two major cryptocurrency trading platforms have listed Fantom within the last 24 hours, as the blockchain platform and its native token FTM continues to grow its footprint across the globe.

1. Bitfinex, one of the world's oldest exchanges, has announced the listing today.

2. US-based digital currency exchange Gemini announced the listing of FTM yesterday, allowing US citizens to buy and trade on their regulated trading platform.


Fantom has been showing remarkable growth in the first quarter of 2021. It enables users to make blockchain transactions without the hassle of high fees, complicated interfaces, slow transaction speeds and weak security.

Bitfinex

Users can withdraw and deposit FTM on Opera Mainnet on Bitfinex leveraging the speed and low transaction costs of Fantom. Founded in 2012, Bitfinex was one of the first professional platforms set up to accommodate the booming interest in cryptocurrency trading. Since then, the team has gained invaluable experience whilst cementing their spot as the go-to platform for digital asset traders and institutions.

Bitfinex is widely used in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China and by getting listed on the platform increases Fantom's presence in the region.

GEMINI

Gemini, formally known as Gemini Trust Company LLC, is considered one of the most trusted, reliable and regulated digital currency exchange platforms. Its creators Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss created this platform, enabling people from the US to trade safely and secure various cryptocurrencies using USD. Gemini has made a name for itself as being both regulated and highly reputable. Fantom's addition to Gemini is mutually beneficial as Fantom is closer to being one of the best DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms in the industry.

Being a US-based exchange, Fantom's listing on the platform now opens up the opportunity for investment by US-based crypto enthusiasts and large-scale investors alike, both of which now have much easier accessibility to the token.

The US is a financial powerhouse when it comes to cryptocurrency, with a recent survey showing more than 6 percent of Americans have financial interests in crypto. That puts the US behind only China when it comes to cryptocurrency investment, which needless to say, opens up a world of opportunity for Fantom.

Fantom's Exponential Growth

Fantom's exponential growth is attributed to many factors, including its multiple government partnerships. In addition to being user-friendly, Fantom is also a developer-friendly blockchain that has attracted developers through its decentralized system, enabling blockchain projects with efficiency and ease. Fantom's minimal fees make this platform desirable, not to mention its compatibility with Ethereum.

Website | Docs | Research papers | Discord | Telegram | Blog | Twitter | Reddit | Github

Media Contact Information

Simone Pomposi

pr@fantom.foundation

https://fantom.foundation

SOURCE: Fantom Foundation


18.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1209868  18.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209868&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DeFi Powerhouse Fantom's Native Token FTM Gets Listed on BitFinex and Gemini DGAP-News: Fantom Foundation / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain DeFi Powerhouse Fantom's Native Token FTM Gets Listed on BitFinex and Gemini 18.06.2021 / 20:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DeFi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Erneuerbar, elektrisch, digital: Die vierte industrielle Revolution
DGAP-News: Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units ...
DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG prepares for an IPO
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2021
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
DGAP-News: PVA TePla hält virtuelle Hauptversammlung ab
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG lädt zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung ein: Vorratsbeschlüsse über ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...