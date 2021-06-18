checkAd

Erin Ventures Inc to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
18.06.2021, 20:35  |  15   |   |   

Erin Ventures Inc invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. …

Erin Ventures Inc invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. (TSXV:EV), Erin Ventures Inc. is an emerging international junior mining and exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Erin Ventures Inc is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President, Tim Daniels in real time. Mr. Daniels will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Daniels will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Erin Ventures Inc will be presenting at 10:45AM Eastern time for 45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1473091&tp_key=f82736754c&s ...

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tim Daniels

About Erin Ventures Inc.

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

Projects in Serbia.

For further information, please contact: 
Erin Ventures Inc. 
Blake Fallis, General Manager 
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
info@erinventures.com 
www.erinventures.com

Erin's Public Quotations
Canada
TSX Venture: EV
USA
OTCQB: ERVFF
Europe
Berlin: EKV

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Erin Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652340/Erin-Ventures-Inc-to-Present-at-the- ...

Erin Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Erin Ventures Inc to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Erin Ventures Inc invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gladstone Commercial Announces $8.125 Million Industrial Acquisition in Baytown, TX
Capstone Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
Angle PLC Announces ctDNA and CTCs have differences in EGFR mutations
Calian Appears on the FP500 for the First Time in Company History
Sierra Madre Provides Update on Field Work Activities at Tepic
Angle PLC Announces Annual General Meeting update
Capstone Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $10.0 Million
Magna Terra Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
Pelangio Exploration Completes Final Tranche of Flow Through Private Placement for Aggregate Gross ...
Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Oncology Pharma, Inc. Eyes Collaboration with Patent Opportunities Amongst Its Licensed ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Erin Ventures and Temas Resources Sign Agreement for the Joint Development of Erin's Piskanja Boron Project