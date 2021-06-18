Home Federal Bank Announces New Location in West Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bank (“HFB”), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL), today announced plans to break ground on a new location in West Shreveport. The new Huntington branch will be located at 6903 Pines Road, just south of I-20.



The new Pines Road location is part of Home Federal Bank’s aggressive expansion plan that began in 2009. HFB’s ninth location will provide this community with a local banking option that has been missing for decades. This branch will be HFB’s new concept of a “micro branch” that will deliver full service banking to individuals and businesses but with a smaller footprint. These services include consumer and commercial lending, mortgage loans, and a variety of deposit accounts provided by a specialized team of community bankers. HFB’s Huntington branch will include safe deposit boxes, a 24-hour ATM, drive-through teller windows, onsite parking, and that same friendly customer service and local feel for which Home Federal Bank is known.