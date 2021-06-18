checkAd

DGAP-News hGears AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

DGAP-News: hGears AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
hGears AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

18.06.2021 / 21:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hGears AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

18 June 2021

hGears AG

Disclosure after the end of the stabilisation period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 12 May 2021 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilisation measures dated 08 June 2021, 16 June 2021 and 18 June 2021, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ("Stabilisation Manager"), in its function as stabilisation manager has informed hGears AG, Schramberg, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact: Daniel Basok; +49 (0) 7422 566 730) on 18 June 2021 that the Stabilisation Manager terminated the stabilisations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 18 June 2021. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:

 
Securities:  
Issuer: hGears AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount: 6,670,000
Description: No-par value shares
